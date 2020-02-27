Western Sport Diary — February 27

TODAY

St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Major League

Club Ville FC vs Cambridge FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm

Melbourne Mind Games vs Violet Kickers @ UDC field - 3:00 pm



FRIDAY

St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Division One

Norwood Strikers vs Seba FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm



MONDAY

St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Major League

Irwin FC vs Reggae Youths FC @ Irwin High - 3:00 pm

Bogue FC vs Somerton @ Somerton Community Centre - 3:00 pm



TUESDAY

ISSA Western Conference girls' basketball Open

Holland High vs Herbert Morrison Technical @ Mt Alvernia - 1:30 pm

Mt Alvernia vs William Knibb Memorial @ Mt Alvernia - 3:00 pm



St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Division One

Catherine Hall vs MoBay City FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm



WEDNESDAY

ISSA girls' football

Zone C

Frome Tech vs Mt Alvernia High @ Frome - 3:00 pm

