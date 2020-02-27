Western Sport Diary — February 27
TODAY
St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Major League
Club Ville FC vs Cambridge FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm
Melbourne Mind Games vs Violet Kickers @ UDC field - 3:00 pm
FRIDAY
St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Division One
Norwood Strikers vs Seba FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm
MONDAY
St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Major League
Irwin FC vs Reggae Youths FC @ Irwin High - 3:00 pm
Bogue FC vs Somerton @ Somerton Community Centre - 3:00 pm
TUESDAY
ISSA Western Conference girls' basketball Open
Holland High vs Herbert Morrison Technical @ Mt Alvernia - 1:30 pm
Mt Alvernia vs William Knibb Memorial @ Mt Alvernia - 3:00 pm
St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Division One
Catherine Hall vs MoBay City FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm
WEDNESDAY
ISSA girls' football
Zone C
Frome Tech vs Mt Alvernia High @ Frome - 3:00 pm
