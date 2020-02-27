PHOTO: No Basket!

Herbert Morrison's Rhyheem Barrett (second right) blocks Kingston College's Kristopher Campbell's path to the basket in Friday's ISSA Under-19 boys' national basketball national play-off game at Herbert Morrison. The Western champions won the game 59-54 to stay in the race for a place in the semi-finals. (Photo: Paul Reid).

