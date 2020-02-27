

MONTEGO BAY, St Jame — Newly crowned Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League end-of-round champions Falmouth United and beaten finalist FC Reno are looking ahead after Sunday's play-offs at Jarrett Park.



Falmouth United rallied from a goal down early in the game to beat FC Reno 3-1 and win their first title in their second season in the Super League.



Tavar Thompson shot FC Reno into the lead after nine minutes, but Falmouth United roared back with Alex Gayle who replaced Val Armstrong in the 11th minute, equalising in the 17th minute, while Peter Campbell in the 38th minute and Donte Green in the 56th minute, added goals to complete the comeback.



The competition is expected to resume next week with the third round which will be played on a cross-zone format.

Only FC Reno has ever won the end-of-round finals, as well as the overall title.



But, Lenworth Hyde, the Falmouth United coach and a newcomer to the western region, said he was not thinking about that statistics.



“I don't think about the mid-season jinx, I did not even know about it, but to us this was just another game, this was a practice game for us as the focus is on the next round now,” he told the Jamaica Observer West, adding that they are looking to win the title.



“We are improving and we are getting better with each game and we see the personalities coming out now, and we are trying to get the right chemistry.”



Hyde said he liked what he saw in Sunday's game as his players are coming together.



“It was a god win, I love how we played for most parts of the game, I love how we passed the ball, how we moved the ball around and they are learning. It's a short time we have them together, but they are grasping what we have been teaching them, and they can only get better…. but we see some good signs today.”



Michael Graham, the FC Reno coach, said his players would have taken lessons from their loss on Sunday, and that they had work to do especially in getting the players fitter.



“I think we got complacent and then gave away a soft goal and they came back and we lost confidence, I think the whole backline and midfield lost confidence and were giving away the ball,” said Graham.



He said that tactical indiscipline on the part of the coaching staff, led to the equaliser.



The end-of-round final, he said, was only a stepping stone.



“This is not the ultimate aim, but had we won this it would have helped us to gain some confidence in the group to carry through to the next round, but this was a good experience for the team, and they will have to learn from this,” Graham told the Observer West.



“There is a lot to build on, this game was not a pressure situation, I think we have a young team and it will take some time for them to play how we want them to play, but it's a step in the right direction, there was no disgrace in the loss today[Sunday], we have some work to do with our physical conditioning, we need to step it up some more and get them to another level of fitness, and then hopefully they will start playing better and maintain focus.”