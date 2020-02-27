Artistes Against Crime

Reggae artiste Benjy Myaz performs at the Entertainers Against Crime and Violence concert at Montego Bay Sports Complex in Catherine Hall on Sunday.

More than 50 artistes from St James and across the island performed at the Ministry of Culture, Entertainment and Sports- and the Tourism Enhancement Fund-sponsored event, which was free to the public.

Other acts included Mackie Conscious, Abijah, Treble, Ranking Pumpkin, Styla, Iziniga, Christina Kerr, A'Lisha, Georgia Henry, Major Lloyd, Jah Princess, Slim Shawn, Ann Shakes, Okonko, Wayne Scotch, DJ Troy, Amory, Black Thunder, Papa D, Riigz and Slim Shawn. (Photo: Alan Lewin)