Westmoreland residents trained for dengue fight

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Twenty-two Westmoreland residents were recently certified in vector aide management, insect screen and mesh cover construction, and small business management after participating in a two-month-long training initiative which formed part of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation's thrust to rid the parish of the mosquito-borne disease dengue.



The training was carried out under the Climate Change Adoption and Risk Reduction Technology and Strategies project, which was financed by the Caribbean Disaster Risk Reduction Fund — a multi-donor trust fund financed with grant resources from Global Affairs Canada and the European Union, and managed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).



Bringing greetings at the certificate presentation ceremony at the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Savanna-la-Mar two Fridays ago, chairman of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation Bertel Moore lauded the CDB and other partners for their participation in the training, which started last October.



He noted that already the parish has shown a decline in dengue cases since the programme was introduced in the parish capital.



“The important thing for me today is to thank all those who participated in the programme, and I also want to thank CBD, because if it wasn't for them the programme would never take place,” said Councillor Moore, who is also mayor of Savanna-la-Mar.



“ I really want to laud them for what they have been doing for the parish and to say let us continue to work together as a team to build our parish and make Westmoreland and Jamaica land we love as a place to live, work and grow our children.”



The Savanna-la-Mar mayor argued that the effects of climate change are being manifested in the parish and the municipality has been working feverishly to mitigate the effects of the weather phenomenon.



“We are seeing great changes when it comes to climate change, we have to accept that climate change is real. With the dengue, we have to participate in whatever way we can. We had Labour Day in Grange Hill recently, and it was a success as we cleaned up a lot of the waste.

We took out 19 truck loads of waste from there, plus four more loads last Friday. We have to look more seriously at where we live and seriously we can do better as citizens of this country. Let us continue to work together as a team to build our parish,” argued Moore.



He cautioned householders to take climate change more seriously.



“I would love to use the opportunity to say to the residents that it is time we look more seriously around where we live because honestly we can do better. We can do better as citizens of this country,” Moore appealed.