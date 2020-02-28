The killing is not so random
Dear Editor,
I am a police officer stationed in the parish of St Andrew. This Government has been providing us with resources to fight crime, but there is some pushback in the Jamaica Constabulary Force higher up who seem to be politically motivated.
Much pushback seems to be happening for this Government to fail, so the citizens of the country will get demotivated and begin to demonstrate to destabilise the country.
Also, these drive-by shootings are not really random acts; people are being paid to drive around at night to shoot people.
When Robert “Bobby” Montague was the minister of national security we found five sets of guns that ballistics show are doing some killings in Jamaica. The random killings that are taking place in the Corporate Area seem to be from three of those same sets of guns that were doing all the killings.
Crime will not go down in Jamaica as long as Andrew Holness is the prime minister and the Jamaica Labour Party is the Government of the day.
Please remember which party said these words: “We will do anything to gain power, because we are the best party for Jamaica.”
The police and soldiers manning the states of emergency (SOE) and zones of special operations (ZOSO) posts are frustrated.
Politicians need to stop paying ghetto youth money to drive around and kill innocent people. Enough is enough!
Frustrated police officer
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy