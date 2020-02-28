Majoring in the minors
Dear Editor,
When you join certain professions it's all about putting one's country first over self and family.
I've seen where people are saying that we should end the states of emergency (SOEs) because they're “mashing up” the personal lives of members of the security forces, mainly the soldiers.
Once you're a soldier you've signed your life over to the State, not your family or the love of your life. We are in very serious times when it comes to our crime rate, and the only feasible security-fighting measure are SOEs. Suppose many of our soldiers had to go to Afghanistan and other actual war zones?
We should stop majoring in the minor issue of infidelity. Life is more important than that.
Earlier this week I was listening to Nationwide Radio in the morning and host Danielle Archer was giving an opinion on the situation involving the Manchester gas station that went up in flames. From my interpretation of her monologue it is like she was blaming the pump attendants, especially the one with the cellphone.
I am here wondering if she's that naive. She really believes pump attendants have any authority? Why doesn't she blame the manager of the gas station ? Can't she see that the pump attendants were just fed up and either had to leave the job or stay there in the gasoline? The pump attendants had notified management about the situation; hence, it was out of their hands.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
