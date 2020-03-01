Spence promoted to COO at NCB Capital Markets

Tracy-Ann Spence has been promoted to chief operating officer (COO) for NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM), a subsidiary of the NCB Financial Group. She will report to Steven Gooden, chief executive officer (CEO), NCBCM.



In this role, Spence will have responsibility for all operational aspects of the Jamaican business and has strategic oversight of the wealth and investment management functions.



Prior to this role, Spence was vice-president for investments at NCB, a role she held from January 2017 according to her LinkedIn profile, having been promoted from the role of AVP knvestments, a role she held for some four years from October 2012. That was a progression from her three years as a portfolio manager at NCB from 2009.



Before her move to NCB, she started at NCB Capital Markets where she worked as assistant manager — portfolio & asset management —from 2007 to 2009, having previously worked as a senior portfolio analyst and a portfolio analyst. She started her career at NCBCM in 2003 as a fixed income trader, a role that she held for just over a year.



The regional subsidiaries located in the Cayman Islands, Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago and the other regional functions will continue to report to the CEO, according to a notice from NCB.



Spence holds a BSc in Applied Mathematics from York University in Canada and an MBA from the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) at The University of the West Indies. She also holds certificates from the University of Michigan, MSBM and the Columbia Business School in New York.



Justin Nam promoted to general manager at Eppley

Justin Nam has been promoted to general manager of Eppley Limited, according to a statement from the company.



“Mr Nam will continue to report to Mr Nicholas Scott, managing director of Eppley. In his expanded role, Mr Nam will take on increased leadership, investment and operating responsibilities across all Eppley's growing business in Jamaica and across the Caribbean,” Eppley stated.



Prior to this promotion Nam was executive vice-president and portfolio manager at Eppley, where he was responsible for the company's investment functions including the management of its investment funds, according to the Eppley site.



He started at Eppley five years ago as a vice-president in 2015.



Prior to joining Eppley, Nam was a manager at Island Dairies from 2014 to 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.



Prior to that he established Exponential Holdings Limited where he was managing director from 2012 to 2013.



He was formerly assistant vice-president of investments and sructured finance at Proven Wealth Limited, and assistant vice-president of equity trading and relationships at First Global Financial Services Limited.



For three years Nam worked at the former Dehring, Bunting and Golding (DB&G) as a manager of stockbrokerage and an equities trader, from 2004 to 2007. He started his career as a financial analyst at DB&G in 2002.



Nam holds an MBA from Warwick Business School at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, and an undergraduate degree in economics (Hons) from Western University (University of Western Ontario) in Canada.



— Richard Browne