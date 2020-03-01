Stacey Hines elected President of the Jamaica Computer Society (JCS)

Stacey Hines, group strategic planner of the ICD Group is the new president of the Jamaica Computer Society (JCS).



She is the second woman to ever be elected for this position in the organisation's 45 year history. Her influence within Jamaica's IT landscape paired with her established track record in Corporate Jamaica is expected to create phenomenal changes within the organisation.



Hines elected on February 13, 2020 at the Jamaica Promotion Corporation (Jampro) auditorium.



Though Hines' time at the JCS has been short, in her two years of membership she has made an impact as seen in her service to the council and leadership of in the execution of strategies.



Hines' dynamic leadership style and skill set are prevalent in the other spaces she serves — she is chairman of DRT Communications Ltd, director at Innovate 10X and outgoing chairman of Lifespan Spring Water.



Hines succeeds Dr Sean Thorpe who served his full term from 2018-2020, where he made profound contributions to the advancement of the JCS, particularly in the establishment of four chapters in North America — namely, Atlanta, New York, Silicon Valley, and Toronto.



In accepting her presidency which will run from 2020-2022, Hines thanked Thorpe for contributing to the organisation's legacy of expanding the borders (geographical and otherwise) of the industry. She also shared her intentions for her term, which are aligned with supporting Jamaica's National Development Plan — Vision 2030.



Hines' self-assigned mandate includes reigniting the JCS membership and establishing the community as the advocacy and information hub for ICT in Jamaica; renewing JCS's local, global, and diaspora mandate to be aligned with serving the relevant technology support needs of the public, private, and academic sectors; and revolutionising the impact of the JCS and its value through building sustainable partnerships that further Jamaica's digital agenda.



Hines is supported by the newly elected executive, which consists of Deputy President Jason Scott; Vice-President, Finance Michael Philibert; Vice-President, Marketing Nastassia Morrison; Vice-President, Events Ann-Marie Curtis; Vice-President, Certifications, Education & Accreditation Lianne McNaughton and Vice-President, Membership-Raquel Seville.



Elected council members include: Kathryn Chin-See, Anika Shuttleworth and Krystal Small. All of these people are reputable “techies” across various industries.



“My term in office is going to require focused effort, a committed team and a fully resourced secretariat. I believe the people elected to the executive and council are aligned on the approach we are taking and will be able to galvanize the support we need to deliver. I'm really excited about the journey ahead.”



Members can look forward to updated benefits, access to platforms for sharing their expertise and accessibility to global job opportunities and potential investors in the technology space in the near future. JCS continues to provide practical support to IT practitioners to further advance the competence of ICT professionals in an effort to promote practices aligned to meet the demands of business.