NCB Foundation to launch digital lab for at-risk youth



At-risk youth come April are set to benefit from entrepreneurial and digital training to through the development of a digital lab funded by the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Foundation, in partnership with The Trust for the Americas.



The Trust for the Americas is a non-profit 501 affiliate of the Organization of American States that works to promote economic, social, and political development in Latin America and the Caribbean.



NCB Foundation Programmes Administrator Jamilia Crooks-Brown indicated to the Jamaica Observer that the lab will be housed at the Mico University College in Kingston, which will also develop a structured curriculum.



She further added that US$150,000 towards the initiative was donated by the The Trust for the Americas.



The objective of the digital lab is to improve access to quality educational opportunities for Jamaican youth and foster economic empowerment through stimulating innovation and providing training in skills for tomorrow and entrepreneurship.



During a one-year period, this project will offer 150 participants training in digital skills, programming, entrepreneurship, and preparation to join the workforce, as well as additional activities such as Hackathons, Pitch Tank competitions, in which US$15,000 will be granted to the most innovative entrepreneurship as economic incentives.



“[Youth] can come into lab with ideas and we will assist them to develop and fund the ideas that are actually viable, and then lead them on to partners who could assist them with advancing whatever idea culminated to be formally developed,” Crooks-Brown added.



Having been established in 2003, the NCB Foundation —the philanthropic arm of the NCB Financial Group Limited — has spent a total of $1.9 billion in assisting with several philanthropic activities nationally.