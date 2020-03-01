No pension from accountant general for two years

Dear Claudienne, Please help me. Please contact the Accountant General's Department Pensions Unit Centre for me about my pension which has stopped coming to my account at a bank in Westmoreland.

My life certificate always comes through the post but I have not been receiving anything for several months since they have made a changeover.

I do not know what is happening and I am not familiar with the new technology.

Please help me.

EW

Dear EW

Tell Claudienne has informed the accountant general (AG) of your situation.

We note that you were advised by the AG to take certain documents to their office in Kingston to have the matter sorted out. One of the documents the AG told you to bring to their office was your birth certificate.

However, when you took the documents to the AG's office in early February it was discovered that whereas the AG records had your date of birth as 30th August 1947, the new birth certificate that you had recently obtained from the Registrar General's Department, had your date of birth as August 13, 1947.

You said you were told that in order for your pension payments to resume, the discrepancies in your birth date would have to be sorted out.

However, we see that officers from the AG's Department have visited you on February 12 and completed and finalised the paperwork for your monthly pension payments to resume. We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance,Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail: edwardsc@jamaicaobserver. com. Please include a contact phone number.