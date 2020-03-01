Gardening — Phalaenopsis Orchid Care

The Phalaenopsis or 'Moth Orchid' is the commonest orchid due to its ease of production and the availability of blooming plants year round. Phalaenopsises are easily grown in the home and stay in bloom for a very long time. A mature phal will be in bloom much of the year with graceful inflorescences loaded with good-sized blooms. From pure whites to unusual spotted harlequins, Phalaenopsises are sure to please. Unlike many other orchids, Phalaenopsises can be repotted anytime, though it is usually best to do so when not in bloom.



Temperature

Phalaenopsis orchids enjoy a fairly warm climate. The ideal night temperature is 62 to 65 degrees F and a daytime temperature range of 70 to 80 degrees. Since this temperature range is similar to that of many homes, it makes an ideal house plant.



Light and Shade

They do not require too much light to grow well. One thousand- to 1,500-foot candles is the ideal light intensity required for the Phalaenopsis. If grown in a windowsill, an east exposure proves to be the best. One must take care, though, not to burn the plant by allowing too much sunlight to shine directly it. It is best to provide some shade, such as a sheer curtain, allowing perhaps a little more light to hit the plants from the beginning of December through the middle of February.



Watering

Water your Phalaenopsis orchids early in the morning. This insures complete water evaporation on the foliage as well as the crown by nightfall. Water with rain, distilled, or reverse-osmosis water as the mix approaches dryness. Never use water that has been softened by a water softener. Generally, phalaenopsises require watering about once every 4 to 7 days. Plants should never stand in water! Plants that stand in water or that are watered in the evening will develop bacterial or fungal rot. Pull out the plant label and see if there is any water residue on it. If not, it is time for watering. The weight of the pot can also help determine whether it needs watering or not. The pot should be fairly heavy after watering.



Feeding

We highly recommend Green Jungle Orchid Food, especially formulated to work with rain, distilled, reverse-osmosis water or water low in alkalinity. If the plant is potted in bark, fertilise with Green Jungle every time you water, all year round, then flush with clear water once a month. If potted in sphagnum moss, use Green Jungle every third watering. This is the fertiliser that we developed and use on our own plants. The results have been excellent.

For tap or well water, use Grow More 20-10-20 fertiliser every other watering in the summer and every third watering in the winter. Fertilise at the rate of one-half teaspoon per gallon.



Humidity

Phalaenopsis orchids are of a monopodial growth without any pseudobulbs to help store moisture. For this reason, it is important to provide good humidity. Fifty-70% is considered ideal. However, if the plant is kept well-watered, it will adapt to a lower humidity.



Flowering

Commonly referred to as the “moth orchid,” Phalaenopsises are one of the longest-blooming orchid genera, producing flowers that last from two to six months before dropping. Phalaenopsises have also been known to bloom two to three times per year once they have reached a mature size. After it has flowered the first time, cut the stem just above the node where the first flower bloomed. From the top node a new flower stem should emerge within two months. If there is no response or the flower spike turns brown, cut it off near the base of the plant where it emerged.



Potting

Because the Phalaenopsis is watered frequently, the potting breaks down about once per year. Spring or fall is considered the best time to repot because the temperature is generally mild, preventing shock. Use a medium-grade orchid bark mix for plants in 5” and larger pots. We have found that New Zealand sphagnum moss works best for smaller Phalaenopsises as it dries out more evenly.



Information from: https://www.orchidweb.