Labourites, you have been deceived!

Dear Editor,



Good Morning, Labourites. Not to all Jamaicans, because it wasn't all Jamaicans who believed Andrew Holness when he said you would be much safer under a Jamaica Labour Party Administration (JLP) with crime, than the People's National Party (PNP). He also said he would make you sleep with your windows and doors open.



Well, the man who has deceived you so that he could be in power has shown that he is incapable of being true to his words and to be an effective leader.



He promised Labourites who do not have a mind of their own to be patient, and that crime will be reduced. Now, after four years in office he hasn't done it. If he didn't do it in four years, how will he do it in one more year in office?



Don't you see he is deceiving you once again? Are you going to trust your life, your security, and your safety with him again? You will be making the same mistake over and over again.

Andrew Holness has no moral authority to speak on the issue of crime. He has lost all.



So, Labourites, the other voters who are on the voters' list have seen with their own eyes that Andrew Holness has tricked a little over 400,000 out of 1.8 million voters on the voters' list.

He has failed you, Labourites, while all the rest of us sit back and keep laughing.



Howart Miller

hawartmill@gmail.com