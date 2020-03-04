Has pornography taken over our children's minds?

Dear Editor,



A video clip sent to me recently by an anonymous individual caused my heart to leap when I saw a bizarre scene of two schoolchildren having sex in a classroom at an unidentified school. This immorality seems to transfer from adults to our children. This is clearly an act of demonism.



Sex can be beautiful, and sex was designed by God himself to meet and satisfy our pleasure needs as humans. Notwithstanding, God gave a contextual atmosphere in which sex must be carried out. This is within the context of marriage.



Very often we hear of schoolchildren having sex in cars, buses, and in ungodly places. Is this what our wonderful, innocent, and cherished children have resorted to, having illicit sex in almost any and every place? Where is their moral pride and integrity? Have they lost all pride?



But the pivotal questions to ask are this: Do we, as a people or nation, still uphold moral values? Do we, as a people, live anymore by God's moral principles?



We are still a people of Godlike manner, and a people of moral principles, despite those who have not the slightest respect for God.



As citizens of concern, and parents who care about our children, we want to plead and appeal to the relevant authority to turn immediate attention to the uncivil behaviour and practices in our schoolrooms and within the homes.



As a parent of three lovely children, and a counsellor, I am deeply concerned over the way our children are being led and attacked by Satan. I call on our pastors, parents, counsellors, and clergymen and women to seriously lift up our children before Almighty God. We do care about our children.



With the number of sexually transmitted diseases existing these days, when I saw the video it immediately led me to ask this question: What if that boy has passed on a venereal disease to that girl?



So to those who might have seen this act of sexual immorality demonstrated by those two schoolchildren and turned a blind eye or shrugged their shoulders considering that action as commonplace, I say to you all, we are still a country of moral people.



If, indeed, our prime minister and all other concerned Jamaicans truly believe in our Vision 2030 of the country being the place of choice to live, do business, and raise children, then we need to pay keener attention to our future — our children.



Alrick A Davis, JP

alrico_dee@yahoo.com