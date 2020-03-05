Western Sport Diary — March 5
TODAY
ISSA Western Conference girls' open basketball
Mt Alvernia High vs Montego Bay High @ William Knibb - 1:30 pm
William Knibb Memorial vs Holland High @ William Knibb - 3:00 pm
FRIDAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One
King Gate FC vs Seba FC@ UDC - 3:00 pm
SATURDAY
JABA NBL Super 12
Falmouth Saints vs Upper Room @ MoBay Cricket Club - 6:00 pm
Cricket Club Knights vs Tivoli Wizards@ MoBay Cricket Club - 7:45 pm
SUNDAY
JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League
Lilliput Rovers vs Montego Bay United @ UDC - 3:00 pm
Harmony FC vs Coopers Pen FC @ Bounty Hall Community Centre - 3:00 pm
Georges Plain FC vs Sandals South Coast @ Llandilo Sports Complex - 3:00 pm
Super Star FC vs Hopewell United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:00 pm
Wadadah FC vs Falmouth United @ WesPow Park - 4:00 pm
Faulkland FC vs FC Reno @ Jarrett Park - 6:00 pm
MONDAY
ISSA Western Conference girls' open basketball
Herbert Morrison vs William Knibb @ Holland High - 1:30 pm
Holland High vs Montego Bay High @ Holland High - 3:00 pm
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League
Fire House FC vs Melbourne Mind Games @ UDC - 3:00 pm
TUESDAY
ISSA girls' football
Zone C
Merlene Ottey vs Mt Alvernia @ Merlene Ottey - 3:00 pm
Green Pond vs Frome Tech @ Green Pond - 3:00 pm
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One
Discipline FC vs Flanker FC @ UDC - 3:00 pm
WEDNESDAY
ISSA Western Conference girls' open basketball
Mt Alvernia High vs Holland High @ Montego Bay High - 1:30 pm
MoBay High vs Herbert Morrison @ Montego Bay High - 3:00 pm
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League
Club Ville FC vs Irwin FC @ UDC - 3:00 pm
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy