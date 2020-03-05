Western Sport Diary — March 5

TODAY

ISSA Western Conference girls' open basketball

Mt Alvernia High vs Montego Bay High @ William Knibb - 1:30 pm

William Knibb Memorial vs Holland High @ William Knibb - 3:00 pm



FRIDAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One

King Gate FC vs Seba FC@ UDC - 3:00 pm



SATURDAY

JABA NBL Super 12

Falmouth Saints vs Upper Room @ MoBay Cricket Club - 6:00 pm

Cricket Club Knights vs Tivoli Wizards@ MoBay Cricket Club - 7:45 pm



SUNDAY

JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League

Lilliput Rovers vs Montego Bay United @ UDC - 3:00 pm

Harmony FC vs Coopers Pen FC @ Bounty Hall Community Centre - 3:00 pm

Georges Plain FC vs Sandals South Coast @ Llandilo Sports Complex - 3:00 pm

Super Star FC vs Hopewell United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:00 pm

Wadadah FC vs Falmouth United @ WesPow Park - 4:00 pm

Faulkland FC vs FC Reno @ Jarrett Park - 6:00 pm



MONDAY

ISSA Western Conference girls' open basketball

Herbert Morrison vs William Knibb @ Holland High - 1:30 pm

Holland High vs Montego Bay High @ Holland High - 3:00 pm



St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League

Fire House FC vs Melbourne Mind Games @ UDC - 3:00 pm



TUESDAY

ISSA girls' football

Zone C

Merlene Ottey vs Mt Alvernia @ Merlene Ottey - 3:00 pm

Green Pond vs Frome Tech @ Green Pond - 3:00 pm



St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One

Discipline FC vs Flanker FC @ UDC - 3:00 pm



WEDNESDAY

ISSA Western Conference girls' open basketball

Mt Alvernia High vs Holland High @ Montego Bay High - 1:30 pm

MoBay High vs Herbert Morrison @ Montego Bay High - 3:00 pm



St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League

Club Ville FC vs Irwin FC @ UDC - 3:00 pm





