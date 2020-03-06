US ready to work with new Haiti Government

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – The United States says it is looking forward to working with the Haitian Government, including the newly appointed Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe and his ministerial Cabinet.

The US Embassy here issued a statement shortly after President Jovenel Moïse on Monday named Environment Minister Joseph Jouthe as the new prime minister, replacing Jean Michel Lapin.

“The United States urges the Haitian Government to meet the needs of the Haitian people by urgently addressing public security, restarting economic growth, and organising free, fair, and credible legislative elections as soon as technically feasible,” the embassy said.

President Moise, in an address on Wednesday during the inauguration ceremony of the new prime minister, said appointing Jouthe was not coincidental but based on his experience in public administration.

“We need men and women soldiers who go into battle, who will make war for hunger, insecurity and unemployment; citizens who will fight smuggling, tax evasion and avoidance, extra-billing, corruption and social injustice,” Moise said.

For his part, the new prime minister promised that he will work towards restoring a security climate in the country. “The second priority point of this new Government is the reduction of social inequalities.

The third priority axis, is the revival of the national economy,” he said.

Jouthe, a trained civil engineer, is considered an experienced policymaker. He was environment minister and interim finance minister, and also worked for the humanitarian agencies.

He is the third person appointed to the post of prime minister since President Jovel Moise has been in office.