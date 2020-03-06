First-time winners take spotlight

First-timer winners Derika Bailey, Edward Massias, and Dana Mills were this week's Instagram Swag Bag Giveaway, courtesy of Shacman Jamaica.

“I'm happy to have won,” said Massias.



Explaining he only reads the news section of the Jamaica Observer, which he follows on social media, he took a chance entering.



“I normally would be on social media and I'd see competitions that I'd always enter, but never won anything, so this would be my first time,' he explained.

Bailey, who does read the Jamaica Observer's Auto section, was also pleased at her first win.



“I feel very good about winning. I don't often win many things in life,” she said.

With a father in the construction business and currently looking for a car, she's been reading the section to inform her buying decision.



“Currently, I'm looking for a car so I'm always buying the Observer looking through the Auto section trying to see how to get a good deal,” she explained.



After four weeks, Staci Neil, marketing manager at Shacman Jamaica, has been pleased with the collaboration between the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine and her brand.



“The response to the Observer Instagram competition has been great. We are seeing a lot of engagement and growth on our page. People seem to really be connecting with the brand and we are gaining lots of awareness. It's also been great to see people excited and interacting with Shacman,” Neil said.



— Rory Daley