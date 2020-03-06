Mikeylous is not Ungrateful

As Niggah Mikey, deejay Mikeylous topped the charts in 1995 with Macarena Dance. Twenty-five years later, he returns with Ungrateful.

“The song is coming from something that I have experienced. After helping so [many] people, 99 per cent of them never appreciated what I have done for them. Some of them even turned against me,” said Mikeylous.

Featured on the Night Ride rhythm, Ungrateful is a joint production between Mikeylous and Germany-based Joe Wizzle.

“Di response wi get nuh normal,” said an excited Mikeylous, who disclosed that a video for Ungrateful was recently filmed and will be released shortly.For him, the music journey has been rough since his debut in the 1980s.

Originally from St Ann, he recorded as Niggah Mikey and enjoyed some success in the Caribbean with songs like Man A Wall (which topped charts in The Bahamas), Sticky Pon Di Hard Drugs, Country Mi Ting Deh and Bad Mind a Kill Dem, which featured Peter Metro.

“I have no label backing or management handling my business, so I have to work twice as hard. However, because of di love for di music I have continued on my journey.

Music chose me; I didn't choose it,” he said.In recent times, Mikeylous has recorded for producers including Seltza Music from Orlando, Florida, and Tony Hype.

He is currently working on an album titled From Then Till Now.

— Kevin Jackson