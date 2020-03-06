Phoenixx is Luv'n You

While studying psychology at the University of Technology, Jamaica, Phoenixx knew music was his first love.

According to the singer, its what gets his creative juices flowing.

“Music is something I was born with. I have been singing from I was young, however, I began pursuing it professionally three years ago,” he said.

Phoenixx (given name Alex Robinson) is from Portmore. He recently released the song Luv'n You which is produced by DJ Nicco.

“I've been working with producers like DJ Nicco, Aalvero Records, 1hamez, Crooks Beats, and Riley Don Music. Some producers just build a rhythm and expect you the artiste to bring whatever it is that you have. However, these producers that I am working with, they listen to me and make beats according to how I sound,” Phoenixx explained.

Phoenixx, who is in his early 20s, attended Calabar High.

He went to the University of Technology, Jamaica for a year to study psychology but dropped out. His musical influences include Biggie Smalls and Chris Brown.

Luv'n You addresses a personal experience Phoenixx had a few years ago.

“My songs are based around the life I live. I sing about the things that I do, and some of what I see happening around me,” he shared.