I too share the hope of the United Nations Undersecretary and Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka when she said, “I hope by 2030 we can talk about gender inequality in historical terms.”

This year marks the Jamaica Fire Brigade's 149th anniversary of service to the people of Jamaica. Behind the focal operations of this noble and prestigious organisation are 145 industrious, tenacious and sagacious women who signed up to execute the same core duties and responsibilities of their male counterparts — female firefighters who chose boots over heels.

Female firefighters became a reality in 1990 when baby boomers and Generation X women were called from the dispatch lines, station logbooks and fire hotlines to receive the rigorous training. These audacious women stepped forward and illuminated the corridors and the brigade with passion, grit and soul. They occupied space such as incident commanders, senior fire officers and have risen to the historic heights of assistant commissioner.

They rode the challenges of inequality and are now veterans who, through their intellectual and innovative contributions, serve from the retirement bench by giving the existing 12.4 per cent females advice and guidance. With that, a pathway was created for our millennial female firefighters to now occupy spaces in every department. They are fire investigators, training instructors, emergency medical technicians, fire prevention and safety officers. We also drive the fire units, and we are in the mechanical workshop.

Tracking the International Association of Women in Fire and Emergency Services, which was established in 1983, it is evident that women are contributing to the management and mitigation of all classes of fires and hazards globally. Also, women are contributing to the origination of new ideas, technologies and non-traditional ways and means of extinguishing or preventing fires. Despite the challenges, we are supported and mentored through the partnership and workmanship of our hard-working, consistently energised firemen.

Saving lives, protecting property and rendering humanitarian services mean displaying, daily, properly calculated and coordinated “Firemanship” which includes strong men and invincible women. Transformational leadership is never placed on the shelves among female fire officers, in an organisation that is chock-full of youth and jam-packed with leadership traits, astute minds and extraordinary enthusiasm.

This year's International Women's Day theme '#EachforEqual' means equality of opportunity for all — equal pay for equal work, paternity leave and mutual support for all our men; rejection of misogynistic attitudes and slurs across the length and breadth of Jamaica and around the world; and relinquishment of chauvinistic actions and nepotistic decisions in the workplace. Most notably, #EachforEqual means allowing everyone to strive, prosper, and display their utmost potential despite gender, creed or class.