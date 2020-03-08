No job too heavy

AT five foot eight, Ornella “Lisa” Shepherd does not easily fade into the background, but she's completely dwarfed by the 19-tonne Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses she's become adept at repairing over the last five years.

She looks at home when she steps deep inside one of the yellow vehicle's engines, tools in hands gloved to keep off the unavoidable grease, long braids tucked safely into a well-worn tam, and knees covered by seemingly indestructible pads in case she needs to get on the ground. One of a growing number of professionally trained female mechanics, Shepherd stands out because of her focus on heavy-duty equipment and the name she's built for herself on the job.

She recalls that in her class of about 18 students at the Jamaican-German Automotive School (JAGAS) there were about three or four females, including her, but she was the only one focused on heavy-duty equipment.

In 2015, while being trained at JAGAS, she began as an apprentice at the JUTC's Ashenheim Road Depot. That's where the State-run transportation company sends its most challenging repair jobs. Within three years she was promoted up one level to Grade 2 Mechanic. Last year she was named top female performer at the Ashenheim Road Depot and she's known as someone to turn to when there are particularly challenging jobs.

One recent task involved the rehabilitation of a bus that had been out of service for more than 600 days. According to the Ashenheim Road Depot's Maintenance Manager Michael Kelly, 25-year-old Shepherd single-handedly “put it back together”. She wields once-shiny metal tools, as most mechanics do, but much of her work is done on a laptop used to diagnose problems plaguing buses that end up at the depot. Only about three per cent of problems cannot be fixed at Ashenheim Road and those buses are then sent back to the local dealer of the European-sourced vehicles.

According to documents tabled in Parliament last month, the JUTC plans to move about 50 million passengers this year by providing 391 bus runs each day, on average. Shepherd and her colleagues play an important role in ensuring that the company's faulty buses are repaired and back on the roads of the Kingston Metropolitan Region, which covers Kingston & St Andrew, Spanish Town, and Portmore. She's undaunted by the challenge, focused instead on the opportunities for continued learning that the job provides.

“[The best thing about my job is] coming to work and learning something new… These are not just [the usual] mechanical parts, they are actually electronic as well,” she told the Jamaica Observer, adding that her long-term goal is to be an electrical engineer technician. “Every day you come you get a new task — they might have the same fault as yesterday but a different cause to that fault. So you have to go and diagnose to find out what's causing that issue now… that is the greatest part [of the job] for me.”

Her thirst for knowledge and innate curiosity also help make the challenges that come with the job bearable. Asked what she dislikes most about what she does for a living, Shepherd's answer was quick in coming. “The dirt!” she said with a laugh that shook her entire body. “The dirt, the dirt.”

Buses are, understandably, far from clean when they pull into the depot for repairs after problems develop while plying their routes. And some parts underneath the massive vehicles cannot be washed because of their electrical components. In an attempt to keep the dirt away from her, Shepherd sometimes covers up with her black knitted tam, plus goggles, a face mask and long-sleeved shirts. She also has a respirator and a change of uniform on hand if needed. But she conceded that the job is less messy than the traditional idea of auto mechanic work.