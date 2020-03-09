Celebrating our women

Broadcaster Cliff Hughes (right) and Jamaica National Bank head Earl Jarrett (second left) celebrate with some outstanding Jamaican women who were feted Sunday

— International Women’s Day — at a brunch organised by the Women in Law Foundation at The University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters in St Andrew.



The women (from left) are Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Lwellyn; Lady Allen, wife of the governor general; Attorney Georgia Gibson Henlin; and Businesswoman

Doreen Frankson. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)