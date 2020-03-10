Caribbean Princess cancels call due to COVID-19 concerns

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) — Amid concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Caribbean Princess cruise ship cancelled its call to the Cayman Islands yesterday after offloading two critically ill passengers who were then airlifted to Florida.



In a statement, acting Port Authority Director Joseph Woods said the ship anchored in Grand Cayman yesterday morning, as scheduled, but opted not disembark passengers.



“As they were unsure if someone on-board could have possibly been exposed to someone who did [have coronavirus], out of an abundance of caution, and of their own volition, they decided to cancel the call,” he said.



The Health Services Authority confirmed that no other passengers from the ship disembarked and the two patients were not taken to any hospital in the Cayman Islands.



“They were transported directly from the ship to be airlifted by Air Ambulance to the USA; neither of these patients are suspected of having COVID-19, Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, director of primary health care/medical officer of health told the Cayman Compass.



Woods, commenting on Caribbean Princess' cancellation, said, “Their decision to cancel the call speaks to the integrity of the cruise lines that call here and the respect and value they place on their relationship with the Cayman Islands. That close relationship and respect between us pays off in circumstances like this when they would rather cancel a call than take a chance, and we really appreciate that.

We all pledge to do our very best to keep the Cayman Islands free of the coronavirus COVID-19.”



According to US media reports, the ship received a no-sail order from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and headed back to US waters.