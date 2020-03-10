Christian case for legalising prostitution

Prostitution is still condemned by Jamaican law to the chagrin of liberals.

These detractors assert that the law should refrain from legislating morality.

But closer inspection reveals that laws do indeed legislate morality, but they cannot make men virtuous. Murder and theft are examples of immoral actions prohibited by law.

The difference, however, is that, unlike such vices, prostitution does not pose a direct harm to third parties. So obviously the law intervenes to promote morality when public order is at risk. But proponents for the legalisation of prostitution mistakenly think that their case for legal prostitution is justified by liberalism, but such reasoning is delusive. Arguing that individuals can do as they please if they cause no harm sounds logical. Yet deeper analysis shows that similar thinking may result in problematic actions. For instance, if John is biologically male, but legally identifies as a teenage girl, most people would rightfully object to him dating teenagers. Relationships between adults and minors are impermissible; therefore, the law may permit John having a female identity, but enabling him to have relationships with children mocks the law. Despite the objections of many liberals to Christianity, Christian theology makes the best argument for legal prostitution.

Separation of Church and State, for example, is espoused by the Bible. As 1 Peter 2:13-14, notes: “Submit yourself for the Lord's sake to every human authority, whether to the emperor as the supreme authority or to governors.” Further, in their writings, Christian philosophers St Thomas Aquinas and St Augustine recognise a distinction between the earthly and spiritual realms. Both theorists contend that earthly leaders have authority to prevent public disorder; however, only God can perfect the nature of men.

Therefore, the State could legalise prostitution on the basis that it does not pose a serious threat to public order. For, as St Augustine rightly observed: “If you do away with harlots the world will be convulsed with lust.” (De Ordine 2.4) St Augustine is implying that actions to restrict prostitution could have the effect of creating additional evils.

As a result of declining exposure to prostitutes, some men may rely on porn to satisfy their sexual desires. Porn addiction has an unpleasant effect on society in that addicts may become unproductive recluses. On the other hand, the families of women unable to find an immediate source of income will endure tremendous suffering.

Moreover, Christian philosophy propounds that saving souls is not the goal of human law. Based on Christian teachings, the prostitute is guilty of fornication.

Though fornication is a sin, women who fornicate are not punished by