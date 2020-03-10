The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to make the news with the number of people infected having surpassed 100,000 worldwide. Consequently, governments everywhere have been telling their population to prepare for the worst without panicking.



However, this is easier said than done, given the volume of fake news all across the various social media platforms. Panic shopping has overtaken logic and, as a result, many items are now in short supply or have seen an increase in price.

Unfortunately, many shoppers are now experiencing this reality. Among the items in short supply are hand sanitisers, as well as disinfectants such as Lysol. Lysol is no longer on the shelves. This product is now behind the counter at some supermarkets, pharmacies, and wholesales. In many instances Lysol is being restricted to one per customer.



We are being advised to stock up on basic items. Many of us have or are aware of a first aid kit, but now, especially since the coronavirus continues to spread, we are being advised to invest in a 'pandemic' emergency kit.



Water is important to our survival. It is recommended that we have at least two weeks' supply of water for each family member. Many of us have family members who suffer from noncommunicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, Alzheimer's disease, and heart disease. It is very important that those of us who suffer from non-communicable diseases have our prescription medication in active supply.



Other items which should be included in a pandemic emergency kit are over-the-counter medication you will want to have with you in case you get sick. This includes, but is not limited to painkillers, fever suppressors, cough syrup, and products that can settle your stomach. Other supplies, like tissues, a thermometer, rubbing alcohol, vitamins, and fluids that will replenish your body with electrolytes are also recommended. Individuals who are diabetic should also have a glucometer to check their blood glucose levels.



Additionally, it's a good idea to have a sphygmomanometer, or a blood pressure machine in your emergency kit. It is also recommended to have batteries in your emergency kit since all these life-saving diagnostic machines use batteries.



Those of us who are pet owners should also ensure that we have adequate supply of pet food in storage. Personal hygiene products such as toilet papers, disinfectants, sanitary products, diapers, and baby formula are also suggested to be part of your pandemic emergency kit.



We must be mindful that there are many pandemic emergency kits being sold online. Many of these kits contain anti-viral face masks, N-95 respirator masks, gloves, goggles, and water purification tablets. Under the present threat these items are unnecessary.



Obviously, deciding on a pandemic emergency kit is a personal decision. No one knows better than you what you will require in your pandemic emergency kit as you know the needs and peculiarities of your household. Now is the time to do your assessment of your family and then try and get your must-have items and store them away in the event that the worst comes. Now is not the time to panic; it's a window of opportunity to put contingency plans in place in the event of the unthinkable.



Wayne Campbell is an educator and social commentator with an interest in development policies as they affect culture and or gender issues. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or waykam@yahoo.com or @WayneCamo.