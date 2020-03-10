Let's complement, not compete

Dear Editor,



On this International Women's Day, I pause to celebrate and honour the women of our world!



It does not matter if you are a mother, a housewife, an academic, a head of state, or the chief executive officer of a Fortune 500 company, women have made enormous and often unrecognised contributions and sacrifices to improve the state of our world.



Women have made tremendous strides in the face of a mountain of challenges and adversities. The world would be worse off without the contribution of our women.



Women have demonstrated strength of character, courage, determination, and resilience in their quest to elevate themselves culturally, educationally, economically, and socially, and their efforts and successes must be celebrated.



We must admit that historically, we have not always afforded our women the place of honour and respect they so richly deserve and taken steps to accelerate actions to remedy the many wrongs.



We must not forget that, even as we celebrate International Women's Day, there are countries where women and girls are living in virtual servitude and denied even a basic education. It was never God's plan for men to be lords over women. The plan was always for man and woman to complement each other, and thereby be stronger together.



Let us put aside the competition as there is no need to compete. A man, even with the best of effort, can never replace a woman, and likewise a woman cannot replace a man. So as women continue their struggle for equality and the recognition of their worth and value, let the watchword be complement and not compete.



Always remember the struggle is for equality not superiority.



Both sexes bring strengths and weaknesses to the table and when combined the strengths increase and weaknesses diminish.



So I say to my fellow males, we do not need to deny women the right to self-actualisation, as in so doing we are only denying ourselves the opportunity to grow stronger.



To women I say, continue to agitate for your God-given rights, but it would be wise to do away with pretensions of superiority to men. We need each other, as together we are stronger and apart we are weaker.



In your agitation for your rights, be careful not to offend the Almighty God with demands clearly in opposition to His precepts and commandments.



I salute all women of the world on this International Women's Day!

There is a lot more work to be done to right the wrongs meted out to women over the years, but you have made enormous strides in your quest to reclaim your place in God's plan for partnership between man and woman.



Wayne Plummer

wayne.r.plummer@gmail.com