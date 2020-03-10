Cummings: Life through his lens

Dear Editor,



His vision extended beyond the finite lens of the camera. For he not only captured the reality of sport, but the infinite spirit and inspiration of humanity in pursuit of excellence.



That, more than his artistic skill, was of greater importance to us in the Paralympic movement when he journeyed to, and sojourned with us at the 2012 London Paralympic Games.



It was this ineffable capacity of Bryan Cummings to give enduring ability to those who society perceive with disability, but who oftentimes go beyond the incredible that was more impressive than the sight of his human eyes.



The Paralympic movement joins with Olympians in fraternal celebration of a life lived to the fullest through his art, which was for him a study in professional competence, aesthetic integrity, athletic power and poetry, and sheer fulfilment of which we are the beneficiaries.



Bryan indulged in portrait photography, but has now given us a “still-life” to quietly and deeply reflect on life itself behind the tripod and then beyond with animated, resurrected, and picturesque thoughts. It remains now for us to redefine the mortal landscape.



Rest well, Bryan, “in camera”.



Christopher L Samuda

President

Jamaica Paralympic Association

Jamaica Olympic Association