Hanover schools top Trees for Peace competition

LUCEA, Hanover — Schools in the parish of Hanover topped the Trees for Peace competition with Maryland All-Age and Upper Rock Spring All-Age and Infant School declared joint winners of the competition.



Second place went to George Headley Primary in Kingston, while Pell River Primary School, also in Hanover, came third.



The winners were announced at an awards ceremony held at Maryland All-Age School on Peace Day on March 3, which was observed under the theme: 'Peace is the Way for a Better Day.'



The competition, which is in its second year, was organised by the Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.



More than 60 schools across the country participated in the competition.

“I want to thank the Violence Prevention Alliance and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information for this great initiative,” said Andria Dehaney-Grant, principal of Maryland All-Age School.



“I believe in order for us to have a peaceful nation, we must start somewhere. So if we have peaceful students, we will have peaceful adults, peaceful communities and we will have a peaceful nation,” she added.



Grateful at having participated in the competition and emerging as one of the winners, Dehaney-Grant also mentioned that the competition provided an avenue for influencing a change of action in her students.



Clare Samuels, environmental teacher at the school, said the entire school population and community worked together to create the garden. The garden, which is built around the theme, 'Let there be Peace on Earth,' has a waterfall with fish, a mound with flowers planted around it giving a visual aspect of a hill.



She said aspects of the school curriculum were incorporated in the creation of the garden. These included social studies; elements of mathematics, with the garden's pentagonal shape and the seats designed with different geometrical shapes.



“The Peace Garden is a great initiative to help stem crime and violence and as a school, we celebrate this initiative,” she said.



For Upper Rock Spring All Age and Infant School, their perseverance and hard work finally paid off. In the 2018 competition, they emerged winners for the parish of Hanover.



They, however, redoubled their efforts as a team and community to come up with a winning garden. The garden comprised several flora and fauna, a gazebo for relaxation, a resolution wall and water feature with fish.



“The benefits derived from the Peace Garden are countless. We have built a stronger relationship between the school and the community, assisted in resolving conflicts, helped to relieve stress and increase a sense of wellness. The garden has become a sustainable space that students not only care for, but are brought into contact with the cycles of nature,” said Nikhesia Pearce, a teacher at the school.



Janiel Jones, teacher of Pell River Primary, said her school faced many challenges in trying to create the Peace Garden, but they tackled it with love and worked in peace. She said the garden allowed the school community to bond together as they worked towards a common goal.



“We will continue to improve our Peace Garden with the main objective being to resolve conflicts among our students through meditation and games. Entering the competition for the first time, we are overjoyed and delighted at finishing third nationally,” she said.



Professor Elizabeth Ward, chairman of the VPA, commended the schools for their hard work. She said the concept of the competition is to encourage children to resolve conflicts and hoped that eventually the initiative would become a movement.



The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information representative, acting director of Safety and Security Unit, Richard Troupe, commended the schools for their outstanding participation in the competition. Singling out Region 4, he said that it had done very well given that both the winners of the competition and third-place winner were from Hanover. This was in addition to the fact that 16 of the 60 schools that participated in the competition were from the said region.



“The peace gardens must symbolise a sense of hope. A place where we can sit together and talk out our differences, resolve our conflicts. It is a place that must not be in ruins after the celebration of this milestone, but will continue to grow from strength to strength,” he said.



Troupe informed that the Trees for Peace initiative is important to the ministry as it is seen as one of the solutions in addressing violence in schools.



