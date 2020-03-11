Sales of pharmaceutical items up in western Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Several businesses across western Jamaica, particularly pharmacies, are reporting an uptick in sales of several pharmaceutical items since yesterday's announcement that there is a confirmed imported case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the island.



“The demand for items such as Vitamin C, hand sanitisers, antibacterial wipes, rubbing alcohol, Lysol [disinfectant], and masks has increased since late yesterday. We even have to put in place an additional cashier at our Whitter Village branch,” said Cheryl Reid, the operator of Clinicare Pharmacy which also has an outlet at Sam Sharpe Square.



“I really believe it is panic buying; persons just want to have a sense of security,” Reid said.



She told the Observer, however, that her two branches have been without a number of the items that customers are seeking.



“Since last week, and maybe even the week before, we have been without hand sanitisers, Lysol and even masks. As soon as we get a little from our suppliers, they are finished,” Reid explained.



Yesterday, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton confirmed the island's first case of the virus. The infected female patient, he said, has been in isolation since Monday.



She reportedly returned from the United Kingdom on March 4.



Meanwhile, supermarket operators in Falmouth, the Trelawny capital, have also reportedly been experiencing a sharp increase in the sale of hand sanitisers and wipes since Monday.



“I am not in the mad rush, but yesterday [Monday] when I went to a supermarket there were scores of shoppers buying up these items like when hurricane coming,” one resident told the Observer.



Another said she plans not only to stock up on hand sanitisers and wipes, but canned food items in case the virus spreads locally.



“I will not take any chances because I hear that the items are running short. So I will buy up these stuff this evening,” the shopper, who gave her name as Jennifer, told the Observer.



Checks by the Observer in Falmouth yesterday did not reveal any unusual shopping for those items, but some supermarket operators indicated that they are running short on supplies.



In Lucea, Hanover, the management of Seaview Pharmacy reported that there are no hand sanitisers, dust masks, and latex gloves in stock.



Augela Lynn, owner of Riverside Pharmacy, with two stores in Negril, said shortly after the confirmation of the person with the COVID-19 was announced yesterday, there was a mad rush for various items from mostly hotel operators in the resort town. This, she said, has resulted in a shortage of supplies.



“The pharmacy has run out of the dust masks, hand sanitisers, and latex gloves, and we only have a small supply of vitamin C and Lysol remaining,” she added.