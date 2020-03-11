House speaker commends CPA for promoting equality
SPEAKER of the House of Representatives Pearnel Charles Sr has hailed the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) for providing an avenue for all member countries and parliamentarians to have an equal voice, regardless of country size, income, race, religion or gender.
“In fact, an arm of the CPA is the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), which seeks to promote greater participation by women in all our parliaments,” he noted.
He was speaking at a Commonwealth Day event organised by the Houses of Parliament at Kingston High School on Monday.
The CPA is an organisation committed to supporting and promoting democracy and good governance throughout the 54 member countries of the Commonwealth.
It is an association of more than 180 participants and legislatures at the national, state or provincial levels. More than 17,000 parliamentarians are members of the Association.
Charles said the organisation has developed programmes to provide training for parliamentarians and parliamentary staff to equip them with “in-depth and practical knowledge based on international good practices of parliamentary democracy”.
“By participating in CPA events, parliamentarians across the Commonwealth have the opportunity to share their experiences, strengths or shortcomings, in order to create efficient and effective parliaments, which will, in turn, mean good governance for the peoples of the Commonwealth,” he noted.
Charles said the Government has reiterated the importance of maintaining good relationships with other nations that are a part of the CPA.
“The cooperation demonstrated by the members is a fine example for us today as we seek to deliver a connected, innovative and transformed society,” he noted.
Commonwealth Day is being observed under the theme 'Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming'.
As a member of the CPA, the Jamaican Parliament, each year, engages in activities to sensitise young people about the Commonwealth.
This year, Parliament marked the occasion with a Commonwealth Day Debate at Kingston High School, where students debated on the motion: 'This House believes that the Commonwealth is still relevant to 21st century Jamaica'.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy