Sport Diary — March 12

TODAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League

Granville FC vs Cambridge FC @ Granville — 3:00 pm

Bogue FC vs Violet Kickers @ UDC field — 3:00 pm



FRIDAY

Moore/Myles Primary Schools cricket

Moreland Hill vs Negril All-Age @ Sheffield

St Paul's vs Mount Airy @ Sheffield



ISSA Western Conference girls' open basketball

William Knibb Memorial vs MoBay High @ Herbert Morrison — 1:30 pm

Herbert Morrison Technical vs Mt Alvernia @ Herbert Morrison — 3:00 pm



St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One

Catherine Hall FC vs Paradise FC @ UDC field — 3:45 pm

Sam Sharpe vs Marl Road FC @ Sam Sharpe — 3:45 pm



SATURDAY

JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rums Super League

Falmouth United vs Lilliput Rover @ Elleston Wakeland Centre — 3:00 pm

FC Reno vs Super Star @ Frome Sports Grounds — 3:00 pm



SUNDAY

JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rums Super League

Montego Bay United vs Wadadah FC @ WesPow Park — 3:00 pm

Coopers Pen FC vs George's Plain @ Coopers Pen — 3:00 pm

Hopewell United vs Faulkland FC @ Orchard Sports Complex — 3:00 pm

Sandals South Coast vs Harmony FC @ Crocs Lawn — 3:00 pm



MONDAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League

Somerton FC vs Heights FC @ Somerton — 3:00 pm

MoBay Boys Club vs Reggae Youths @ UDC field — 3:00 pm



ISSA girls' football

Zone C

Frome Tech vs Merlene Ottey @ Frome Grounds — 3:00 pm

Mt Alvernia vs Green Pond @ Cornwall College — 3:00 pm



TUESDAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One

Norwood Strikers vs King Gate @ UDC field — 3:00 pm

