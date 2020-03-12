Sport Diary — March 12
TODAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League
Granville FC vs Cambridge FC @ Granville — 3:00 pm
Bogue FC vs Violet Kickers @ UDC field — 3:00 pm
FRIDAY
Moore/Myles Primary Schools cricket
Moreland Hill vs Negril All-Age @ Sheffield
St Paul's vs Mount Airy @ Sheffield
ISSA Western Conference girls' open basketball
William Knibb Memorial vs MoBay High @ Herbert Morrison — 1:30 pm
Herbert Morrison Technical vs Mt Alvernia @ Herbert Morrison — 3:00 pm
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One
Catherine Hall FC vs Paradise FC @ UDC field — 3:45 pm
Sam Sharpe vs Marl Road FC @ Sam Sharpe — 3:45 pm
SATURDAY
JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rums Super League
Falmouth United vs Lilliput Rover @ Elleston Wakeland Centre — 3:00 pm
FC Reno vs Super Star @ Frome Sports Grounds — 3:00 pm
SUNDAY
JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rums Super League
Montego Bay United vs Wadadah FC @ WesPow Park — 3:00 pm
Coopers Pen FC vs George's Plain @ Coopers Pen — 3:00 pm
Hopewell United vs Faulkland FC @ Orchard Sports Complex — 3:00 pm
Sandals South Coast vs Harmony FC @ Crocs Lawn — 3:00 pm
MONDAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League
Somerton FC vs Heights FC @ Somerton — 3:00 pm
MoBay Boys Club vs Reggae Youths @ UDC field — 3:00 pm
ISSA girls' football
Zone C
Frome Tech vs Merlene Ottey @ Frome Grounds — 3:00 pm
Mt Alvernia vs Green Pond @ Cornwall College — 3:00 pm
TUESDAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One
Norwood Strikers vs King Gate @ UDC field — 3:00 pm
