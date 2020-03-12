OUT FRONT!



Falmouth United are expected to extend their season-long unbeaten run when they host relegation-threatened Lilliput Rovers in their Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League third-round game at Elleston Wakeland Centre in Falmouth on Saturday, starting at 3 pm.



The end-of-round champions are coming off a big 3-0 victory over Wadadah FC in Montego Bay on Sunday, and sit atop the combined points tables as the race for semi-final spots heats up.



Also on Saturday, FC Reno will hope to snap a two-game losing skid when they host last-placed Super Star FC at Frome Sports Grounds.



Four more games are set for Sunday, defending champions Faulkland FC who are in second place will take on Hopewell United at Orchard; Montego Bay United and Wadadah will meet at WesPow Park; Sandals South Coast and Harmony FC will meet at Crocs Lawn and Coopers Pen and George's Plain meet at Coopers Pen.



Falmouth United have picked up the intensity after a slow start and are on 25 points, one more than Faulkland FC, with Montego Bay United in third place on 22 points, while FC Reno and Sandals South Coast are both on 18 points, one more than Wadadah FC's 17.



Falmouth United are expected to have their way against the Lilliput Rovers team that have allowed 24 goals, tied for the most in the league and are coming off a 1-5 loss to Montego Bay United.



Last Sunday, Falmouth United dominated a strong Wadadah FC team, and could use the game against Lilliput Rovers to rest their regular starters.



After defying the odds to qualify for the end-of-round final, FC Reno have lost their last two games, conceding eight goals and were at the wrong end of a 5-1 whipping from Faulkland FC on Sunday.



At home, they should have enough against the only team yet to score a win in the competition, and are at the foot of the tables, seven points from safety, and are not expected to survive the drop.



Youngsters Tavar Thompson and Jeremy Coke have been among the few redeeming qualities for FC Reno, but they must start winning if they are to stay with the top four teams.



On Sunday, the key game will be at WesPow Park where a desperate Wadadah FC, who have slipped to sixth position, must win against Montego Bay United if they are to stay in the semi-final race.



Montego Bay United, on the other hand, will be seeking to consolidate their position and after their big win over Lilliput Rovers their confidence will be high.

Dino Williams scored a double on Sunday to take his tally of goals to five this season, and the former national striker will hope to lead his team to yet another win.



Faulkland FC should also win and maintain their second place, and could go on yet another goal scoring spree after scoring eight in one game against George's Plain FC in the first round and five last week.