Falmouth Saints, Cricket Club Knights score wins in NBL Super 12
Falmouth Saints won their third-straight game to lead Zone A, while Cricket Club Knights stayed in contention after both scored important wins over Upper Room Eagles and Tivoli Wizards, respectively, in the National Basketball League Super 12 at the Montego Bay Cricket Club on Saturday.
Falmouth Saints held off Eagles 82-79 as the Kingston club stormed back from a 10-point deficit at half-time, while Knights had a close two points (52-50) win over Tivoli.
Falmouth and St George's Slayers are tied on six points at the top of Zone A, but the western-based club have played one less game. Urban Knights, Spanish Town Spartans and Rae Town Raptors are all on four points, while Eagles on three points.
Cricket Club Knights are on five points, in third place in Zone B, six points behind leaders Pembroke Hall Warriors, and five behind UWI Running Rebels, while Central Celtics and Portmore Flames are on four points each, and Tivoli Wizards on three points.
Saints, who were led by Michael Schloss' game-high 24 points, led Eagles by just two points (20-18) after the first quarter, pulled away in the second quarter to lead 41-31, but had the deficit cut to eight at the end of the third quarter (63-55.)
Danny Powell also scored 16 points and had eight rebounds, while Dave Black scored 13 points for the winners. Two players had double-doubles.
Daniel Martillier scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds for Upper Room and David Thomas scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds, with Andre Helps scoring 10 points.
In the other game, Knights also led by two points (14-12) after the first quarter and edged slightly away to be up by five points (29-24) at half-time, before Tivoli led by a point (40-39) going into the final quarter, but could not hold on.
Mikhail Smith scored 21 points to lead Knights, Antonio Spence scored 12 points and Jhaun Bryan scored 11 points, while Omar Barnes had 20 points for Tivoli.
