Western Westmoreland Under-13 cricket bowls off tomorrow

LITTLE LONDON, Westmoreland — Two games will be played at Sheffield, Westmoreland tomorrow, as the Western Westmoreland Under-13 cricket competition gets underway at 10:00 am.



Moreland Hill Primary will play Negril All-Age, while St Paul's play Mount Airy Primary in the competition that has been sponsored by mayor of Savanna-la Mar, Bertel Moore, and councillor for the Little London Division, Ian Myles.



Twelve schools will participate in the competition that has been sponsored to the tune of $500,000. The game will be of 20 overs per side duration.



Awards will be given to players who make the most runs and take the most wickets in each game.



At last Tuesday's launch of the competition, the teams were presented with gear.

— Paul Reid