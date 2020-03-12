Granville FC, Cambridge FC seek advantage in St James FA Major League
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Granville FC and Cambridge FC will seek to make amends for their drab goal-less draw in the first round, when they meet in a St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League return-round game at the UDC field today, at 3:00 pm.
Since their slow start, Granville FC have won three of their last four games and are in second place on 10 points, three behind leaders Reggae Youths, while Cambridge FC have won their last two games and are on eight points, one spot behind Granville FC.
Cambridge FC have scored six of their nine goals in their last two games, and should be led by Okeeno Allen who has scored three goals so far.
Seven different players have so far scored one goal each for Granville FC.
Also today, Violet Kickers and Bogue FC, tied on one point at the foot of Zone Two, will meet at the UDC field.
They had played out a 2-2 draw in their first meeting and have then combined to lose their next four games each.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy