Granville FC, Cambridge FC seek advantage in St James FA Major League

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Granville FC and Cambridge FC will seek to make amends for their drab goal-less draw in the first round, when they meet in a St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League return-round game at the UDC field today, at 3:00 pm.



Since their slow start, Granville FC have won three of their last four games and are in second place on 10 points, three behind leaders Reggae Youths, while Cambridge FC have won their last two games and are on eight points, one spot behind Granville FC.

Cambridge FC have scored six of their nine goals in their last two games, and should be led by Okeeno Allen who has scored three goals so far.



Seven different players have so far scored one goal each for Granville FC.

Also today, Violet Kickers and Bogue FC, tied on one point at the foot of Zone Two, will meet at the UDC field.



They had played out a 2-2 draw in their first meeting and have then combined to lose their next four games each.



— Paul Reid