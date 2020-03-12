Dinesty King pleased with Under Vibes' success

FALMOUTH, Trelawny —Dinesty King is one of the hottest new producers on the local music scene.



Since he launched his career in 2014, the Trelawny-based producer has produced hits for several popular dancehall artistes including Tommy Lee, I-Octane, Destiny Sparta and Prohgres.



“I'm happy with the progress that I've made since I entered the music biz. I feel blessed because I have been able to work with a lot of talented artistes, and I've learned a lot over the past few years. I've also created my own unique style of production, which is why my projects stand out,” said Dinesty King.



His most successful project to date is Tommy Lee's hit single Under Vibes. The song, co-produced by Dinesty King and Boss Lady Music, has received over three million hits on YouTube since it was released late last year.



“I knew this song was going to be hit from the first day we began working on it. Tommy Lee is one of the baddest deejays in the biz, and the rhythm that I created for Under Vibes is sick. Just listen to Tommy Lee's lyrics and the way he deejays on the rhythm, it had to be a hit,” said the producer.



Dinesty King is currently busy working on several new projects in his Falmouth Dinesty studio.



“I'm working on some new projects with Tommy Lee, Jah Torius, Destiny Sparta and Prohgres,” he said.



Dinesty King, whose given name is Shannarey Brow, was born and raised in Falmouth, Trelawny. He's a past student of William Knibb High School in the parish.



He launched his career six years ago with the release of a rhythm project called Crime Time.