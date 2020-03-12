All Pisces Born set for Saturday

MONTEGO BAY, St James – The annual All Pisces Born takes over the Rehab Sports Bar and Grill on Montego Bay's famed Jimmy Cliff Boulevard this Saturday, for what is expected to be a celebration of togetherness and fun.



The event has grown to represent continued friendship and togetherness, according to promoter Andre Dyer.



“The idea for the party started from being a celebration of my birthday to growing into an inclusive event that represented togetherness and fun for all. I wanted an event where persons from all over could come and have a good time. We create a party vibe that can be enjoyed by all and I have patrons that make this their annual trek from all over Jamaica and North America,” said Dyer.



“This year is no different, we are going for good vibes only, we have never had any incident to mar the event, and as the theme says 'it's all eyes on us'. It's a celebration and a show of togetherness in this our city of Montego Bay,” he added.

Manning the musical controls for this edition are DJ Timeless and DJs from C-Note Entertainment Sound and YM Entertainment outfits.



“We have assembled a good mix of DJs and they have been charged to bring the fire on the night, we have some surprise party favours and the space has been recently renovated. We have put everything in place to ensure that the party atmosphere is maintained. If you're celebrating a birthday during the period or if you're looking to have a good time and celebrate with your friends, this is where it's at,” Dyer argued.



Ladies attending the event will be admitted free of cost, while tickets for males are priced at $1,000. The party is set to start at 10:00 pm.