12-year-old Kyle-Anthony aspires to become master chef



MONTEGO BAY, St James — Getting the latest editions for their Xbox video game consoles would be top of mind for some 12-year-old boys, but for Kyle-Anthony Brown, possibilities for the lunchbox is where his interest lies.



Brown or 'Blazing Chef” as he has dubbed himself, has his heart set on becoming a master chef, and never misses an opportunity to perfect his skills.



With influences from his mother and grandmother for cooking and baking, respectively, the seventh grader at Herbert Morrison Technical High School lists experimenting with recipes as his favourite pastime, with grandma's recipe for cornbread and banana bread, and curried shrimp, or sautéed versions with different spices, among his favourite creations.



Brown started cooking from age six and his passion still burns today. He looks forward to large family gatherings for the cooking.



Weekend visits to his grandmother, Laura Beckford, a retired nurse, would prove to be a training ground for his baking skills.



At Christmas, dinner and all meals are prepared by the pre-teen and his mother, Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, director of Weddings and Romance at Sandals Resorts International.



“I enjoy cooking and I have always looked forward to spending time with my mom and grandmother in the kitchen. Going to my grandmother's house on the weekend is something that I couldn't wait on because I know it meant we would be baking. My grandmother doesn't like to spend too much time in the kitchen and so we do a lot of prepping before,” he told the Jamaica Observer West.



Donaldson-Brown, herself, wanted to be a chef and is delighted to see her son pursuing his dream.



The support system and nurturing of the young boy's dream extends to his godparents as well, as his chef garb and knives are courtesy of them. Blazing Chef also gets the opportunity sometimes to convert the family's kitchen into his own restaurant, and meals come with a price tag.



With Gordon Ramsay, British chef, restaurateur, writer, television personality and food critic as his role model and favourite chef, it's safe to say Blazing Chef is one to watch.







