Porsche to feature Jamaica

Type7, Porsche's daily lifestyle Instagram magazine, will feature content from Jamaica as part of a six-week tour through the Caribbean and Latin American by the magazine's editor-in-chief, Ted Gushue.



The Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine caught up with Gushue at the AC Hotel Marriott Kingston on March 11.



“We're here doing a few shoots with collectors, owners, and then also just regional documentation of cars for marketing purposes,” Gushue explained.



Type7 was created in December 2018 as a way to bring the brand to a younger audience.



“I fell in love with Instagram many years ago. I've been on there since 2011 and I find it to be such a pure medium that you can have a really honest relationship with your audience. And so Porsche approached me to start a magazine, a traditional magazine, a digital magazine, to start to speak to younger people, to try to cultivate the next generation of Porsche enthusiasts,” Gushue said.



However, he managed to convince Porsche that Instagram was a better way to move forward. To date, Type7 has 97,000 followers, delivering three feature-length stories a day from over 60 contributors worldwide. Content is enthusiast-focused — from stunning photography to interesting interviews. So popular has been the content that Type7 has collated over 450 of its photos into a 280-page book that has sold out twice and is on its third printing.



“With a market like Jamaica that has a rich background, rich heritage that's so visually distinctive you can't take a picture of a car driving in Germany and sell it to Jamaicans. I just don't think that's correct, so it's much more contextual for someone like me to come down here, capture the local spirit, the local energy, and then use that to sort of talk about how Porsche is contextual to Jamaica. How Jamaicans can enjoy Porsche and how it actually fits in very nicely with the fabric of the community,” Gushue said.



Lovers of the brand — old and new — can follow on Instagram. Gushue hinted that some of the pictures of Jamaica could make the second volume of the Type7 annual book.