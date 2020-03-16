A 'seamless' transition to fitness
THE Body by Wato brand believes in exercise as therapy, and that women should always feel confident. One way to do this is with clothing that encapsulates confidence — the ultimate way a woman wants to project herself.
With seamless fabric the highlight of her gym wear, fitness fanatic and owner of Body By Wato, V Watson, says she started using these items after she purchased them for her personal use and realised that they immediately made her feel great about herself.
“It gave me curves and definition, almost as if I already had a bodybuilder-type of body,” she related to All Woman.
Now the line has taken off locally with women from all walks of life who want that gym swag, comfort and style when they work up a sweat.
Here are a few ways and styles to exercise with confidence, with a vibe and energy that will help you on that journey to become a fitness warrior.
Body By Wato: IG: @cvwstylez
