This Day in History — March 17
Today is the 77th day of 2020. There are 289 days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
1969: Golda Meir becomes prime minister of Israel.
OTHER EVENTS
1229: Holy Roman Emperor Fredrick II, at the head of the Sixth Crusade, enters Jerusalem after gaining the city from the Muslims by treaty.
1328: Scotland wins its independence from England.
1649: England's Parliament abolishes House of Lords.
1848: Revolution under Daniele Manin begins in Venice, Italy.
1860: Second Maori War breaks out in New Zealand.
1861: The Kingdom of Italy is proclaimed by a parliament assembled in Turin, but Venice and Rome remain outside the power of King Victor Emmanuel.
1888: Britain establishes protectorate over Sarawak on Borneo.
1921: Poland's Constitution is established.
1948: Britain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg sign Brussels Treaty for 50-year alliance against armed attack in Europe, and economic, social and military cooperation.
1962: Soviet Union accuses United States of fighting “undeclared war” in Vietnam and demands removal of American military forces there.
1973: Cambodian Air Force officer steals plane and bombs presidential palace in Phnom Penh, missing President Lon Nol, but killing at least 20 people.
1977: Angolan troops invading Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) take important copper-mining centre of Kolwezi.
1990: Lithuania rejects a Soviet deadline to renounce its independence and calls on the Western powers to support it.
1991: Majority of Soviet voters favour preserving the union, according to referendum.
1992: White voters in referendum overwhelmingly support reforms toward ending apartheid in South Africa.
1994: Serbs and Muslims sign an agreement to ease the stranglehold on Bosnian capital of Sarajevo.
1995: The Azerbaijani army smashes a two-day rebellion by mutinous police in a fierce battle in Northern Baku.
1997: The Italian coast guard rescues 900 Albanians from a sinking gunboat off Brindisi, Italy.
1998: Catholics hold the first St Patrick's Day in the religiously divided city of Belfast.
2000: Some 500 members of a doomsday cult die in a church fire in a remote part of south-western Uganda. After the inferno, mass graves containing 400 more corpses are discovered around cult leaders' homes.
2002: A grenade attack at a Protestant church near the US Embassy in the heavily guarded diplomatic enclave in Islamabad, the Pakistani capital, kills five worshippers and wounds 40.
2004: A car bomb shatters a five-storey hotel housing foreigners in central Baghdad, killing 27 people just days before the anniversary of the start of the Iraq war.
2009: Pope Benedict XVI says condoms are not the answer to the AIDS epidemic in Africa and can make the problem worse, setting off criticism as he begins a week-long trip to the continent where some 22 million people are living with HIV.
2010: A Pakistani court charges five young Americans with planning terrorist attacks in the South Asian country and conspiring to wage war against nations allied with Pakistan. They plead not guilty.
2011: The UN Security Council approves a resolution to impose a no-fly zone over Libya and authorise “all necessary measures” to protect civilians from attacks by Moammar Gadhafi's forces.
2012: Two suicide bombers detonate cars packed with explosives in near-simultaneous attacks on heavily guarded intelligence and security buildings in the Syrian capital, Damascus, killing at least 27 people.
2013: A freed Palestinian prisoner is given a hero's welcome in the Gaza Strip after ending his hunger strike in an Israeli jail and agreeing to a plea bargain that will confine him to the Hamas-run territory for the next 10 years.
2014: Russian President Vladimir Putin, ignoring tough sanctions, recognises Crimean Peninsula as an “independent and sovereign country”.
2015: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling Likud Party wins the country's election after a tight race that had put his lengthy rule in jeopardy.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Madame Roland, French author-revolutionary politician (1754-1793); Edmund Kean, British actor (1787-1833); Kate Greenaway, English illustrator (1846-1901); Rudolf Nureyev, Russian dancer (1938-1993); Bakili Muluzi, former president of Malawi (1943- ); Kurt Russell, US actor (1951- ); Billy Corgan, US musician (1967- )
—AP
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy