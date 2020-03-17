Time to get tougher with our anticoronavirus strategy

Dear Editor,

From the point of the announcement confirming the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jamaica it was necessary to have considered the extension of the state of emergency for the entire island. With our perennial crime problem in Jamaica, and now this virus, juxtaposed with our penchant to disregard public order, we are now boxed in. We have found ourselves caged by an axis of merciless peril.

The prime minister should not be restrained by fear of opposition, the Government has done a reasonable job so far with the management of the coronavirus, despite an apparent bashfulness on the part of the authorities about identifying some affected areas.

If we are going to cauterise the spread of this virus we are compelled to employ some tough, decisive measures. There must be a line in the sand which determines a shift from our normal way of life. We have got to relinquish some liberties now in order to save lives and prevent the economy from being set back too far.

Too many do not take this virus as seriously as they need to. The activities of bars, entertainment venues, restaurants, and other such venues will have to be curtailed.

The religious sector must also fall in line. Supermarkets, service stations, and pharmacies may operate within prescribed guidelines. This is not the time for gradualism; there should be no equivocation on getting on with the tough, unpopular decision.

The prime minister has so far demonstrated command and resilience which will help to calm our fears. He now needs to declare an islandwide state of emergency in order that we may not have a long summer of fear and upheaval.

These are uncertain times, so let us get on with the imperatives of the moment.

Mark A Hylton Montego Bay St James markahylton@yahoo.com