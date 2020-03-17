Time to get tougher with our anticoronavirus strategy
Dear Editor,
From the point of the announcement confirming the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jamaica it was necessary to have considered the extension of the state of emergency for the entire island. With our perennial crime problem in Jamaica, and now this virus, juxtaposed with our penchant to disregard public order, we are now boxed in. We have found ourselves caged by an axis of merciless peril.
The prime minister should not be restrained by fear of opposition, the Government has done a reasonable job so far with the management of the coronavirus, despite an apparent bashfulness on the part of the authorities about identifying some affected areas.
If we are going to cauterise the spread of this virus we are compelled to employ some tough, decisive measures. There must be a line in the sand which determines a shift from our normal way of life. We have got to relinquish some liberties now in order to save lives and prevent the economy from being set back too far.
Too many do not take this virus as seriously as they need to. The activities of bars, entertainment venues, restaurants, and other such venues will have to be curtailed.
The religious sector must also fall in line. Supermarkets, service stations, and pharmacies may operate within prescribed guidelines. This is not the time for gradualism; there should be no equivocation on getting on with the tough, unpopular decision.
The prime minister has so far demonstrated command and resilience which will help to calm our fears. He now needs to declare an islandwide state of emergency in order that we may not have a long summer of fear and upheaval.
These are uncertain times, so let us get on with the imperatives of the moment.
Mark A Hylton Montego Bay St James markahylton@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy