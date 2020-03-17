Expect fewer JUTC buses on streets as COVID-19 cases increase

THE Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will be reducing the number of buses it rolls out daily, in light of the growing number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases locally.



The revelation was made by the State-owned bus company's Corporate Communications Manager Cecil Thoms yesterday.



“…At the moment, we are running on full service with the fact that many persons are opting to stay home, and perhaps with good reason. We are now in the process of looking at our roll-out in terms of reducing the [number]. We have been instructing our drivers that the number [of passengers] that they would normally take, that will not obtain in this dispensation. So a bus, for example, which normally carries 53 persons seated and another 30 or 40 standing, that is not the new normal. The new normal is 25, 30 persons on the bus,” Thoms told the Jamaica Observer.



He said, too, that the public transportation company has taken steps to minimise the risk of COVID-19 being spread on its buses.



“…We have activated our emergency system with the view that our staff, and indeed the public, are all taken care of by the measures that we have imposed.

There is a robust schedule in place for the cleaning of buses,” he said.



When the Observer visited Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre yesterday, workers were observed sanitising buses after passengers disembarked.



Some of the passengers said although they were practising the preventive measures, they were still pleased with the JUTC's initiative.



“This morning when I saw the bus clean mi seh, 'Wow, dem power wash it',” Sandra Ferguson said.



Another passenger, who gave her name as Marcia, welcomed the sanitation exercise.



“Is the right thing to do,” she said.



The buses that operate from downtown Kingston are also sanitised at that location.

“In relation to downtown, we have a crew down there as well, particularly at North Parade terminal; and there is a crew of about 12 to 15 persons who are tasked with sanitising the units as they complete their cycle trips,” Thoms said.



“We are hoping to expand it to include South Parade and possibly Cross Roads, and that will be determined by finance and how much we are able to outlay in sanitising those units,” he continued.



Thoms insisted that the State-owned bus company is taking every step possible to limit the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, he urged commuters who are ill to refrain from travelling on public transportation.



Up to yesterday, there were 12 confirmed cases of the virus locally.



— Racquel Porter