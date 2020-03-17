Parliament will continue with business despite COVID-19
AS the country continues to grapple with the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has so far been confirmed in 12 people, Leader of the House of Representatives Karl Samuda says it will be business as usual for the legislature.
“Parliament is a very critical element of the governance process and, therefore, it is not contemplated that we would suspend the sittings of the House, because that is the arena in which national policies are approved and programmes are enunciated by ministers and the Opposition give their responses,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Samuda, who is also responsible for the education portfolio — a sector which has already been temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 threat — said Parliament would only be suspended on the basis of a national emergency. Though COVID-19 is a national emergency, Samuda said “it doesn't attract the level of crowds that we are talking about.
“We have balconies and 63 members, that doesn't constitute the kind of threat that we are speaking about. And I'm fairly sure that the protocols will apply within the confines of Parliament, satisfactorily, so I don't think it should pose a problem,” he said.
The House will carry on with its scheduled business today with the 2020-21 budget presentation from Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips, followed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness making his contribution this Thursday, then the closing of the debate by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke next Tuesday. No parliamentary committee meetings have been scheduled this week.
— Alphea Saunders
