Hold off on calling general election for the next 3 months, PM

Dear Editor,



The Citizens Action For Free and Fair Elections (CAFFE) recognises that general election is due by March 2021 and that it is the prerogative of the prime minister to call it at any time in this period.



CAFFE has made a decision that it will be performing its civic duty to monitor elections whenever they are called. However, CAFFE recommends that the prime minister refrain from calling an election in the next three months for the following reasons:



The threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to disrupt all national, communal, and personal plans and activities. The prevailing situation makes it impossible for CAFFE, the Electoral Commission, the political parties and other civic organisations to proceed with their pre-election activities.



Secondly, from the beginning of May to the first week of June, students in our high schools and universities will be engaged in the preparations for and sitting of scheduled examinations. Unless the examinations are postponed, an election in this period would be highly inconvenient because teachers and students will need to be concentrating on the exams at that time. Many teachers are election officers and would therefore have conflicting demands on their time and attention. Many school buildings are used as the location for polling stations and to conduct elections in these buildings could be disruptive of the exam arrangements.



This means that the election cannot prudently be called before the second week of June and, considering the preparatory work needed, June should be ruled out altogether.



CAFFE therefore recommends that this should be made clear by the prime minister so that there will be no temptation for holding gatherings in connection with the anticipated elections and all our efforts be concentrated on overcoming this major threat to personal and national well-being.



Lloyd Barnett

Chairman

Citizens Action For Free and Fair Elections