Trelawny police launch wellness programme

Former Cornwall College footballer Jourdaine Fletcher scored his first goal in a national jersey, when he gave the ReggaeBoyz the lead in their 2-0 win over Bermuda in the friendly international played at the Montego Bay Sports Complex last week.



Fletcher, who was starting for the senior national team for the first time in more than two years, justified the faith in the coaches naming him to start in the team that was comprised of only local-based players.



“It's my home ground, so I just came out and did my best,” said Fletcher, who now plays for Mt Pleasant FA in the Red Stripe Premier League, and who was part of the national Under-23 team that played against Japan in the Kirrin Cup in that country in December.



Fletcher, who missed by inches in the 21st minute when he pulled a shot just wide of the far post from the right flank, scored the opener from a more central position in the 42nd minute, when his left footer from the top of the 18-yard area rolled past Bermuda's goalkeeper Tahj Bell.



He should have made it 2-0 a minute later when he turned nicely past two defenders, but sprayed his shot just wide.



Fletcher had another good chance to score in time added at the end of the first-half when he burst through two defenders, but Bell did better this time, coming off his line to block the shot.



The 22-year-old who got his first senior call up just months after leading Cornwall College to the ISSA daCosta Cup title in 2016, but who was left out of the national set up, recognised his new opportunity.



“Its a new start for me, I have been training hard and it's paying off, so all I have to do is keep it up and do my best at all times,” he told the Jamaica Observer West after the game.



He started for the national senior team along his former Cornwall College teammate Peter-Lee Vassell, while former St James High and Montego Bay United standout Fabion McCarthy captain the national team for the first time. Former Village United and Montego Bay United defender Ladale Richie also played the entire game.



Former FC Reno goalkeeper Denis Taylor came off the bench in the second half, while former Rusea's High defender Renaldo Wellington, now playing for Montego Bay United, was also named in the game squad.