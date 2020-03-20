Paramount Jamaica prioritise health care products

THE management of Paramount Trading (Jamaica) Limited has confirmed that the global novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has led to an overwhelming increase in demand for its raw materials and finished products.



According to a statement issued earlier this week, the distributor noted that, “these highly demanded products include, but are not limited to, bleach (up to 10 per cent concentration) and sanitisers, both of which are proven to help mitigate against the spread of the virus”.



Paramount Trading said that it remains wholly committed to the satisfaction of its customers. However, it says that the pandemic has led to interruptions in international trade, which have affected the supply of some of its raw materials.



Paramount Jamaica's Managing Director Hugh Graham noted that there is a serious shortage of raw materials on the world market and, as such, the company is trying to manage the distribution of its products.



The supply matter has become one of national concern and the company has been in dialogue with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries to discuss how its role in supporting the national response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company said.



The statement added: “As a Jamaican-owned company with a strong commitment to national development and a member of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), Paramount Trading has taken the decision to prioritise the needs of entities on the front line in fighting this pandemic and those at elevated risk of exposure. This includes organisations from the health care sector, law enforcement and the tourism industry.”



President of the JMEA Richard Pandohie noted that, 'This is a challenging period that requires all key stakeholders to ensure that Jamaica responds decisively and collaboratively. Paramount and similar local manufacturers have now become critical providers to many essential services and the JMEA fully supports their move to prioritise the men and women on the COVID frontline. We implore persons engaging in hoarding and price gouging to desist from this practice and let us work together as a united Jamaica to navigate this period.



In light of this reality, Paramount Jamaica has implemented policies to manage the quantities of products they sell to each customer.



Graham stated, “We are aware that this policy has affected some of our customers who desire to purchase unusually large quantities of our products. However, we ask for your cooperation and understanding at this time, as we do our best to satisfy the national demands.”



“Paramount Trading further notes that, although hand sanitisers are helpful in the control of the COVID-19 spread, we are encouraging all people to practice regular and correct hand washing techniques with soap, maintain social distance and to follow the prevention directives given by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.”



Paramount Trading (Ja) Ltd began operation in Kingston, Jamaica, on February 21, 1991 as a manufacturers' representative and commission agent.



The company was founded by Graham, with the support of directors Daryl Fong Kong and Richard Rogers. On December 31, 2012, the company became a publicly traded one by listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange's Junior Market.



Its steady growth throughout the years include raw material chemical distribution, Stamina Trucking & Transport haulage services, the distribution of Sika construction products and more recently, Allegheny Petroleum lubricants and oils.



With continued expansion for the future,the company says it has renewed its commitment to nation-building through growth in the number of people employed and also through corporate responsibility to the communities surrounding our operations.



— Balford Henry