Indies Pharma ends 1st quarter with $39.6 million profit



Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited reported on Monday, an unaudited after-tax profit of $39.6 million for its first quarter which ended on January 31, 2020. This represents a 19 per cent decrease compared to the previous corresponding period.



Co-founder and executive director Vishnu Muppuri in reporting to stockholders indicated that the company achieved revenues of $193.72 million, representing an increase of 15.2 per cent or $25.5 million over the corresponding period in 2019.



Administrative and other expenses increased to $91.8 million, which represents a $19.7 million increase when compared with the previous corresponding period, mainly due to costs related to increases in business activity. This includes increases incurred for rent, lease, and set-up costs for the new facility in Freeport, Montego Bay.



Liabilities for the period under review increased by $153.7 million, predominantly due to the adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 16 - Leases, which requires the lessee to record a liability for the remaining contractual life of the lease payments. There has also been an increase in trade payables.



The IFRS provides a common global language for business affairs, so that company accounts are understandable and comparable across international boundaries.



However, Muppuri further added that the company currently has no debt and its liquidity position remains very healthy with a current ratio of 7.93:1, meaning that the company has $7.93 of current assets for every $1 of current liabilities.



Earnings per share for the three-month period decreased to $0.03 compared to $0.04 recorded in the prior corresponding period.

Additionally, the Indies Pharma stock price closed at $3.00 on January 31, 2020, representing an increase of 100 per cent since the company's Junior Market Listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange in 2018.