IDB pledges support to fight COVID-19

The Inter-American Development (IDB) says it has made some US$2 billion available to member countries to combat challenges posed by the novel coronavirus (COVD-19) pandemic.



“We have already reached out to the local authorities regarding our willingness, availability and readiness to help fight the virus in conjunction with other international health partners. This includes disease monitoring, testing and providing critical public health services. It is also crucial that we all take the necessary precautions and do our part to help limit the spread of the virus,” stated Therese Turner-Jones, general manager for the Caribbean country department and country representative for IDB in Jamaica.



“This is another test of our capacity to confront any challenge. I am confident that the region and the bank are up to this crisis. There is no doubt we are witnessing a new normal in the making. My expectation is that we will emerge with smarter ways of doing our work in the Caribbean and with new norms on how we relate to others,” she continued.



IDB is also among the institutions that have activated a work-from-home policy.



IDB President Alberto Luis Moreno urged employees to use their imagination to focus even more intently on the bank's mission to improve lives and help drive solutions especially for the most vulnerable impacted by the health crisis.