IDB pledges support to fight COVID-19
The Inter-American Development (IDB) says it has made some US$2 billion available to member countries to combat challenges posed by the novel coronavirus (COVD-19) pandemic.
“We have already reached out to the local authorities regarding our willingness, availability and readiness to help fight the virus in conjunction with other international health partners. This includes disease monitoring, testing and providing critical public health services. It is also crucial that we all take the necessary precautions and do our part to help limit the spread of the virus,” stated Therese Turner-Jones, general manager for the Caribbean country department and country representative for IDB in Jamaica.
“This is another test of our capacity to confront any challenge. I am confident that the region and the bank are up to this crisis. There is no doubt we are witnessing a new normal in the making. My expectation is that we will emerge with smarter ways of doing our work in the Caribbean and with new norms on how we relate to others,” she continued.
IDB is also among the institutions that have activated a work-from-home policy.
IDB President Alberto Luis Moreno urged employees to use their imagination to focus even more intently on the bank's mission to improve lives and help drive solutions especially for the most vulnerable impacted by the health crisis.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy