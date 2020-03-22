SSL completes sale of Dolla Financial

Investment and brokerage firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) is shifting its business operations more towards private equity transactions, as the company has sold its majority interest in micro finance firm, Dolla Financial Services.



The sale of the Montego Bay-based Dolla Financial, which has seven branches spread mostly across rural Jamaica and over 1,500 clients, comes less than a month after SSL announced plans for the sale of its stake in the entity. The Jamaica Observer reported this week that First Rock Capital has acquired controlling interest in Dolla Financial for an undisclosed sum.



The multimillion-dollar transaction will also see First Rock not just acquiring Dolla Financial's local operations, but also its Guyana subsidiary, Dolla Guyana Limited.



SALE PRICE BEING KEPT SECRET



The Caribbean Business Report yesterday quizzed both First Rock President and co-founder Ryan Reid and CEO of SSL Group, Zachary Harding about the sale price but they were reluctant to divulge, citing the confidentiality clause in the sale agreement and stock exchange rules precluding the disclosure of such information without due notification.



The sale of Dolla, which is to close in less than three weeks, forms a crucial part of SSL's restructuring under the new leadership of Harding, who was parachuted into the leadership role upon his company, Hyperion Equities, buying into SSL.



In buying into SSL, Harding also formed the SSL Group Limited, a holding company for several subsidiaries.



In this new phase, SSL will be exhibiting “renewed focus on private equity investments”. SSL Growth Equity Limited had, up until the time of the sale, held 70 per cent controlling interest in Dolla Financial.





DIFFERENT PATH FOR SSL



According to Harding, the divestment of Dolla is part of an ongoing strategic programme, noting “Dolla has been a positive part of the SSL suite of services for over a decade. However, the company is now on a different path and we have shifted gears. We saw the opportunity to make a significant return on the initial investment while we redirect our efforts into new target areas.”



Dolla, which was founded by entrepreneur Kadeen Mair in 2009, will now fall under the umbrella of First Rock Capital Holdings.



Harding praised Mair, who he said had done a tremendous job in growing the start-up entity into what is now a sought-after business. According to Harding, “While Dolla no longer aligns with our current vision, we wanted to support Kadeen through this transition. We started weighing the idea in December but once it came out in the news that we were considering a sale, the response was overwhelming.“



He said SSL got several serious enquiries from potential buyers but decided to negotiate with the partners, who it is believed had Dolla's best interest at heart, about which buyer would be the right fit to take the business forward.



Harding said the sale was settled seamlessly amid SSL's preparations for COVID-19, while pointing out that SSL was the first company to publicly announce a work-from- home policy to protect its clients and staff from the impact of the virus.



COMPREHENSIVE RESTRUCTURING



SSL has been undergoing comprehensive restructuring following the departure of previous CEO, Mark Croskery. Harding, now at the helm, has been instrumental in reshaping SSL's leadership team.



The CEO has been guiding the company into a new direction with a core competency in private equity investment, combining his experience and deal flow from his previous private investment firm, Hyperion Equity LLC.



SSL is the second-oldest stock brokerage firm in Jamaica, having been in operations for more than 40 years, and over that time has maintained a boutique investment clientele.



The company in its current iteration was founded by veteran financier Hugh Croskery who continues to support the SSL team as deputy chairman of Stocks and Securities Ltd and Chairman of SSL Growth Equity Barbados.



